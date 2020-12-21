CALGARY -- The Rainbow Society of Alberta teamed up with Toy Mountain Monday to move a mountain's worth of teddy bears into the waiting arms of sick children.

“We are proud to be involved,” said Stephanie Campbell, the director of the Rainbow Society of Alberta.

1032 bears were sold online this year at a price of $15 per bear. The Rainbow Society then donated the bears to Toy Mountain, which in turn donates them to sick kids.

“We love the idea of charities helping other charities,” said Campbell. “Contributing these bears to Toy Mountain and the funds go to the Rainbow Society granting wishes to children who are suffering from life threatening or chronic illnesses.”

The fundraiser was all done online as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt charity planning throughout 2020.

Campbell said, “The charity's sole goal is to try and bring some joy to these kids.”

The Rainbow Society has been around since 1985 and has granted 1153 wishes to families throughout Alberta.



