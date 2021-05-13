CALGARY -- Raising funds on a run from Victoria, B.C. to Sault Ste Marie, Ont., Rick Fall is in Calgary on part of his 4,200-kilometre challenge.

The money raised will be split between Make-A-Wish Canada and Childhood Cancer Canada.

When asked why he wants to run a distance of a marathon a day, “I thought it was time to give back to society,” said Rick Fall, running for donations.

He started his run in April and hopes to be home in mid-August.

“I’ve seen other people do cross-Canada runs for one reason or another and I thought I should do something now that I am retired,” said Fall.

The goal is to raise $300,000 and about $36,000 has been donated to date.

There have been some challenges along the way.

“Getting over the Coquihalla Pass,” said Fall. “Some of the higher, steeper mountain passes but its just one foot in front of the other.”

You can follow Rick’s run and donate online.