CALGARY -- Protective masks made from recycled judicial robes has raised $97,900 for local charities.

Judges were asked to purchase a mask for a $2,000 donation and direct that money to a charity of their choice.

"That was the important thing for me," said Justice Rosemary Nation, who helped set up the campaign. "To encourage everyone to find a small business that they could support and also to give to so many of the charities that are still struggling now."

The masks were made with a local business that created the two designs that utilized the black, red and white sections of the judicial robe.

More than 40 judges participated in the fundraiser.