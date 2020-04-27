CALGARY -- I Can For Kids, a local program dedicated to providing food for children when school is out, has started its 2020 campaign months ahead of schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic - and already are swamped with requests for help that far exceeds available resources.

“This is a difficult time for those who were already vulnerable and for thousands more who are experiencing food insecurity for the first time,” said Bobbi Turko, co-founder of I Can For Kids.

“We’ve started early, and due to current food-supply shortages, we are now supplying kids and families with $50 grocery gift cards so they can access food quickly,” added Turko.

To this point, I Can For Kids has delivered more than $100,000 in grocery gift cards, but the need from the Calgary community continues to grow.

The organization has received more than $525,000 in gift card requests, and the waiting list continues to expand.

“Over 5,000 youth usually count on this program during the school term," Turko said. "(This year), due to early school closure and job loss, we’re seeing thousands more kids at risk of food insecurity."

To learn more about the program or make a donation, interested parties are invited to visit www.icanforkids.ca.



