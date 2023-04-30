Checkmate Foundation seeks to elevate the profile of chess in Calgary

Chess has risen in popularity over the past few years and a Calgary group is working to continue that trend.

The Checkmate Foundation held a chess workshop Saturday at Crowfoot Library.

Anyone who wanted to take part could play games or receive free chess lessons.

The non-profit is made up of high school students who hope to foster development through chess education.

"People think that chess is this elitist game," said Minh Do, of the Checkmate Foundation. "Chess is healthy, it's fun, and it's a creative way to interact with other people as well."

Members say the pandemic, TV shows like The Queen's Gambit and elite chess matches being streamed online have all contributed to giving chess its most recent 15 minutes of fame.

They hope to keep the momentum going.

The group also donates chess sets to groups they think can benefit from them.