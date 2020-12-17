CALGARY -- Checkstops in Calgary will continue during the holiday season, but police say they will look a little different due to COVID-19 health regulations.

Drivers can still expect to be stopped and be checked for signs of impairment, and officers will be wearing PPE to maintain safety.

"We will continue to conduct Checkstops throughout the holiday season, as we do each year," said Const. Dan Kurz.

"We have a duty to maintain public safety on our roads, even during a pandemic. The Checkstop program is an important visual reminder that impaired driving is not okay under any circumstances."

Between 2008 and 2017, 574 people in Alberta were killed in collisions involving an impaired driver and nearly 8,000 people were injured.

So far this year there have been five fatal collisions in Calgary involving alcohol or drugs.

And tough new impaired driving laws came into effect on Dec. 1, meaning police are now able to hand out stricter roadside penalties, including seizing a vehicle for 30 days.

Drivers also face larger fines, up to $2,000.

And repeat offenders will need to take an education course, and could see a mandatory ignition interlock installed in their vehicle.