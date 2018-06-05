A 24-year-old woman walked the stage at convocation on Tuesday nearly 18 months after a highway crash on Christmas Eve left three of her loved ones dead and ultimately claimed her leg.

“I’m very, very excited,” said Sara Elkady, prior to the start of the ceremony. “A bit sad that my parents aren’t here but, overall, the feeling is I’m really looking forward to today.”

In the morning hours of December 24, 2016, members of the Elkady family were travelling in the family’s minivan on Highway 3 near Pincher Creek when a collision occurred with an oncoming SUV. The crash took the lives of Sara’s parents Mohamed and Hana and Sara’s younger sister Salma.

Sara suffered serious injuries including back fractures, neck fractures, a punctured lung and two broken legs. Despite the best efforts of medical staff over the coming months, the leg with two severed arteries became infected was amputated. “They tried to save it for six months but then it eventually got infected because it was a big open wound.”

After spending nine months in hospital, Sara was determined to resume her life and studies. “It is good to have time to grieve and everything, then it’s also important to start getting your life back.”

The 24-year-old graduated with a chemical engineering degree from the University of Calgary's Schulich School of Engineering on Tuesday while wearing her parents’ rings around her neck. She credits the effort of her support system of her friends, her family’s friends and her youngest sister for her achievements.

“My parents always taught us to be really strong and to get through any obstacle we faced,” said Elkady. “They always made sure to give us a reality check that life was difficult, life is easy. You’re going to run into all these problems and you’ll have to get through them.”

The Elkady family immigrated to Canada from their native Egypt in 2005 and made roots in Calgary in 2008. Sara says she wishes the members of her family lost to the crash could have seen her complete her studies but she can picture how they would have reacted at the convocation.

“They would say that they’re really proud of me and they’d be cheering really loud. I think my parents especially would be thinking all the obstacles they went through with immigrating were really worth it.”

With files from CTV’s Brenna Rose