Pop superstar Cher took the stage in front of a sold-out show at the Scotiabank Saddledome on her farewell tour on Tuesday night.

The 73-year-old songstress stopped in Calgary as part of her Here We Go Again Tour.

An AMAZING show last night at the dome!



Feeling a bit sleepy at work this morning but if @cher can do it at 73 then I’ll just drink my caffeine and zip it. pic.twitter.com/eCiXKi4Ks1 — Teri Fikowski (@TeriFikowski) May 29, 2019

I lived the dream last night #Cher �� pic.twitter.com/lxFzpHZvS0 — Noah Nicholls (@noah_nicholls02) May 29, 2019

.@Cher pulling a little girl with a Believe hoodie on #HereWeGoAgainTour stage appreciation tweet pic.twitter.com/HccuG5cvYw — Cher Brasil (@SiteCherBrasil) May 29, 2019

Her next stop is at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on May 30. Tickets are still available.