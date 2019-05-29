Cher wows crowds again in Calgary
Cher performed live at the Scotiabank Saddledome on May 28, 2019 as part of her Here We Go Again Tour.
Published Wednesday, May 29, 2019 9:20AM MDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 29, 2019 9:30AM MDT
Pop superstar Cher took the stage in front of a sold-out show at the Scotiabank Saddledome on her farewell tour on Tuesday night.
The 73-year-old songstress stopped in Calgary as part of her Here We Go Again Tour.
Her next stop is at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on May 30. Tickets are still available.