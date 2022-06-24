Chestermere launches pilot project allowing alcohol in parks

Chestermere is introducing a pilot program that will allow adults to drink alcohol in select parks.

City officials say the idea is to let people have the option of drinking while enjoying the lakeside or green spaces, similar to Calgary's alcohol in parks program.

The Liquor in the Parks pilot, which will only be in place at John Peake Park and Sunset Park,will run through July and August, at which time Chestermere City Council will discuss its success.

The pilot doesn't permit hard liquor or spirits, just beer and wine, and restricts consumption to the grassy areas of the parks – not in the parking lots or on sidewalks.

No glass is allowed, and alcohol can only be consumed between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m.

"As this is a pilot project, if unacceptable behaviour becomes an issue, the City of Chestermere Administration/Municipal Enforcement reserves the right to cancel the program at any time, without warning," said a Friday release.

Public consultation on the pilot program is open from now until July 8.

Input is being accepted online through a survey at SurveyMonkey.com.