Chestermere’s City Council approved an eight percent cut to utility rates on Tuesday and officials say the decision was made in response to resident requests to make the community more affordable and sustainable.

In June, city councillors voted in favour of retaking control of the city's utility services.

The Mayor says the work to 'untangle' the city's utility issues began in 2017 and that council decided last fall to conclude the Chestermere Utilities' (CUI) current structure.

“On behalf of City Council, I am very pleased to announce an 8% utility rate reduction for our community,” said Mayor Marshall Chalmers in a release. “Residents gave Council a mandate to bring relief from high utility rates. Today, we made that happen.”

The rate changes affect utilities like water, sewage and stormwater management and will go into effect on August 1.

“These decisions are part of Council’s work to be responsive to residents, to make Chestermere a more affordable and sustainable place to call home, and create an amazing community for both residents and businesses,” said Chalmers in the statement.

Resident should see the changes reflected on their August bill.