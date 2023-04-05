Chicago Blackhawks end eight-game losing skid by burning Calgary Flames 4-3
Andreas Athanasiou scored twice, including the go-ahead goal in the third period, as the Chicago Blackhawks snapped an eight-game losing skid on Tuesday with a 4-3 victory over the desperate Calgary Flames.
Jujhar Khaira and Austin Wagner also scored for Chicago (25-46-6), who entered the night in last place in the NHL. The Blackhawks sweep the season series winning all three games.
Tyler Toffoli, with his team-leading 34th goal, Noah Hanifin, and Mikael Backlund scored for Calgary (36-27-15), which saw its four-game winning streak come to an end and saw its playoff hopes dealt a crippling blow.
With only four games left in the Flames' regular season, Calgary remains two points back of Winnipeg for the second wild-card berth in the Western Conference. The Jets, who host the Flames on Wednesday, have a game in hand and also own the tiebreaker.
Petr Mrazek made 33 stops for Chicago to get the win. He's 9-21-3.
Jacob Markstrom made 19 stops for Calgary. Starting for the 16th time in the last 17 games, his record falls to 22-21-10.
Tied 2-2 after 40 minutes, Chicago took its third lead of the night at 1:43 of the third, taking advantage of the second costly mistake of the night by Flames' centre Nazem Kadri.
With control of the puck in the neutral zone, Kadri had the puck stolen off his stick by Athanasiou, who raced past him and in on a two-on-one, where he finished off a give-and-go with Lukas Reichel.
That's goals in three straight games for Athanasiou, who before that had gone 14 games without scoring. He's got 18 goals on the season.
Eighty-eight seconds later, the Blackhawks opened up their first two-goal lead of the night when a bouncing puck hopped past Rasmus Andersson inside the Chicago end resulting in another two-on-one. This time, Wagner kept the puck himself, toe-dragging around sliding defenceman MacKenzie Weegar, and firing a shot past Markstrom.
Backlund's goal at 13:09 that caromed off Chicago defenceman Ian Mitchell got the Flames back to within one, but that's as close as they would get despite pouring on the pressure in the final couple minutes with the goalie pulled.
In a game Calgary had to have, the home side was flat in the first period, falling behind 2-1 and being outshot 11-7.
The Flames wrestled back momentum in the second period, outshooting the visitors 19-4 and scoring the only goal to pull even.
At 11:44 after Wagner's turnover inside the Chicago blue line, a slick passing sequence between linemates Jonathan Huberdeau and Blake Coleman culminated in the puck landing on the tape of Hanifin cutting through the slot and he fired a shot past Mrazek.
Calgary had a great chance to take its first lead in the final minute, but off a cross-ice setup from Toffoli, Elias Lindholm's shot was kicked aside by Mrazek, who stretched out to get his toe on the dangerous shot.
Chicago opened the scoring 5:09 into the game when Reichel set up Athanasiou as he curled out of the corner and he buried his 17th goal of the season inside the far goalpost.
Calgary got back to even at 11:52 when Toffoli's swipe at a loose puck in front, sent it fluttering over Mrazek.
The Blackhawks retook the lead with 38 seconds left in the first, taking advantage of a giveaway by Kadri, who with one hand, tried to poke the puck along the end boards, but it was intercepted by Boris Katchouk, who set up Khaira in front.
TANEV MAKES IMPRESSION IN RETURN
Calgary welcomed veteran defenceman Chris Tanev (upper-body injury) back to their top-four on the blue line after he missed six games. Playing on a pairing with Hanifin, Tanev got a roar from the Saddledome crowd in the first period when he threw a heavy open-ice hit on Jason Dickinson.
CHICAGO DOMINANCE
In addition to sweeping the season series, Chicago improves to 9-2-4 in their last 15 games against the Flames.
UPCOMING
Blackhawks: Travel to Vancouver to play the Canucks on Thursday.
Flames: Are back in action Wednesday, playing the Jets in Winnipeg.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony charges
A stone-faced Donald Trump, making a historically momentous court appearance as the only ex-president to be charged with a crime, was confronted with a 34-count felony indictment Tuesday accusing him in a scheme to bury negative information during his first campaign.
Stormy Daniels must pay US$122,000 in Trump legal bills
Stormy Daniels must pay nearly US$122,000 of Donald Trump's legal fees that were racked up in connection with the porn actor's failed defamation lawsuit, an appeals court ruled Tuesday.
Fake Trump mug shots spread in lieu of real one
A slew of images claiming to show the former president's mug shot spread online Tuesday -- even though Donald Trump didn't actually take one during his booking and arraignment in a Manhattan criminal court.
Alberta Premier Smith says UCP paying for possible defamation lawsuit against CBC
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her United Conservative Party is paying for legal action she is considering against the CBC, which the Opposition NDP says raises the question of whether the government rejected pursuing the lawsuit.
Toronto family found dead in river felt they had no other option but to flee Canada, lawyer says
A young Toronto father facing deportation and felt he was 'out of options' when he made the fatal decision to flee to the U.S. on the frigid St. Lawrence River with his wife and two children, his lawyer says.
24 Sussex Drive closed as rodent carcasses fill the walls and attic: documents
After years of warnings that the prime minister's official residence was in 'critical condition,' documents show that a severe rodent problem played a role in the closure of 24 Sussex Drive.
Alarming rates of vaping revealed amongst Canadian teens, new study finds
A new study published in the journal Children by researchers at Brescia University College and Western University, found about a quarter of high school students in Canada reportedly vaped within the last month, some of which include vapes with nicotine.
How a team of U.S. and Canadian surgeons try to repair faces shattered by war in Ukraine
Launched in 1996 by Canadian doctor Peter Adamson, Face the Future works across the globe -- focusing on delicate reconstructive surgery. The foundation's work included Russia until recently, but its efforts quickly pivoted to Ukraine after the full-scale war began.
Lithium levels in tap water drunk during pregnancy linked to higher chance of children being diagnosed with autism
The level of lithium in a pregnant woman’s household’s tap water may correlate to a higher chance of their infant being diagnosed with autism, according to a new study looking at how this environmental factor may impact the prevalence of the neurological difference.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton officers seize backyard chicken after legal battle with homeowner
Ivan Dacko fought hard to keep his backyard chickens – even choosing to sit in jail for a few days – but his last egg-laying hen has been plucked from his home.
-
Frustration as municipalities left to pick up tab for RCMP pay increase negotiated by Ottawa
Alberta municipalities are upset after they were left to cover the retroactive pay raise RCMP officers received following negotiations they were not involved in.
-
Woman, 45, hospitalized after dog bite in south Edmonton
An Edmonton woman was taken to hospital Tuesday evening after a dog bit her, Alberta Health Services says.
Vancouver
-
'They don't seem to care': workers call out Vancouver cleaning company for delayed wages
Three former contractors of the Vancouver-based 'Scrubbi' are speaking out on the company's payment practices.
-
Questions about new housing plan at B.C. mayors' summit
The premier's proposal for sweeping changes to zoning in order to allow increased housing supply density was the hot topic at a special summit organized by B.C.'s mayors to discuss housing challenges.
-
Man charged after northern B.C. investigation finds branded cocaine brick
The alleged owner of a one-kilogram brick of cocaine with the word "BOSS" imprinted in it has been charged with drug trafficking, police announced Tuesday.
Atlantic
-
Re-elected P.E.I. premier King promises to seek input from shrunken opposition
P.E.I. Premier Dennis King's decision to go to the polls early paid off with a massive win for his Progressive Conservatives on Monday night.
-
Weather alerts issued in Maritimes ahead of icy Wednesday night into Thursday morning
Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for southern/central New Brunswick and a special weather statement for western/northern mainland Nova Scotia.
-
'It’s hard on the pocketbook': N.S. gas prices increase after interrupter clause invoked
Motorists in Nova Scotia are paying more at the pumps for regular self-serve gasoline Tuesday after the province's Utility and Review Board invoked its interrupter clause.
Vancouver Island
-
'Pretty surreal': Vancouver Island man wins historic $55M lottery jackpot
A Vancouver Island man is $55 million richer after claiming a historic Lotto Max jackpot prize that was drawn more than a month ago.
-
Cruise ship season to arrive in Victoria soon
Optimism is blooming this spring in B.C.'s capital, where the first cruise ship will dock on April 11.
-
'Pick yourself up and keep going': Comox Valley father, 2 sons escape trailer fire
A father and his two young sons are safe after fleeing a burning trailer in Courtenay on Tuesday morning. Eric Malley says he could smell smoke shortly after 6 a.m. and quickly realized he was going to have trouble exiting the trailer.
Toronto
-
Two workers taken to hospital after carbon monoxide call at home in North York
Two people have been taken to hospital with critical injuries after emergency crews responded to reports of a carbon monoxide poisoning at a home undergoing renovations in North York.
-
Toronto family found dead in river felt they had no other option but to flee Canada, lawyer says
A young Toronto father facing deportation and felt he was 'out of options' when he made the fatal decision to flee to the U.S. on the frigid St. Lawrence River with his wife and two children, his lawyer says.
-
This transit rider was attacked at a Toronto subway station in 2021. Now, he's telling his story
A Toronto transit rider is speaking out after suffering an alleged assault at St. Clair subway station in October 2021 in an effort to highlight what he's identified as a lack of accountability within the TTC's incident reporting mechanisms.
Montreal
-
Romanian family's dream of life in Canada ended tragically in waters off Akwesasne
A Romanian family who had hoped to build a life near Toronto with their two Canadian-born children saw their dreams end tragically in the frigid waters off Akwesasne, Que., after fleeing a deportation order.
-
Quebec looks to share mental health information with police following death of SQ officer
The Legault government is following up on a demand from police officers to share information about the mental state of people released from custody following the death of a Sûreté du Québec (SQ) sergeant in Louiseville last week.
-
Quebec calls on SAAQ to put the brakes on facial recognition project 'until further notice'
After the troubled launch of its new online portal, Transport Minister Genevieve Guilbualt is calling on the automobile insurance board to put the brakes on a facial recognition project.
Ottawa
-
FREEZING RAIN WARNING
FREEZING RAIN WARNING | Hydro Ottawa preparing for 'potential ice storm conditions' in Ottawa
Environment Canada is calling for significant freezing rain and ice pellets in Ottawa and the region, with the weather agency forecasting "potential ice storm conditions."
-
Vote on $13M grant for proposed Ottawa airport hotel ends in tie; here's what happens next
A vote at the Finance and Corportate Services Committee on a $13 million tax grant for a proposed hotel at the Ottawa airport ended in a tie, meaning it will rise to council for consideration.
-
24 Sussex Drive closed as rodent carcasses fill the walls and attic: documents
After years of warnings that the prime minister's official residence was in 'critical condition,' documents show that a severe rodent problem played a role in the closure of 24 Sussex Drive.
Kitchener
-
Prison sentence for man who killed Bradley Pogue in 2018
The man found guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Bradley Pogue learned his fate in a Kitchener courthouse Tuesday.
-
Fatal collision on Bridge Street East under investigation
A 50-year-old Kitchener man has died after an early morning collision on Bridge Street East where Kitchener meets Woolwich Township
-
OPP investigating death at Woodstock ONroute
Ontario Provincial Police say Monday’s closure of an ONroute, west of Woodstock, was due to a death investigation.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon man spends life savings on efforts to save people in Ukraine
As the war in Ukraine continues with no immediate signs of ending, there’s still a lot of work being done to help, and one Saskatoon man has now dedicated his life to doing just that.
-
Prince Albert man in serious condition after police use Taser, baton and pepper spray during arrest
Saskatchewan's police watchdog is investigating after a 40-year-old man was left in serious condition following a Prince Albert Police Service arrest.
-
A fight, five quarterbacks, and a rookie Ray Elgaard; Rare footage of a decades-old Rider training camp
Rider training camps are always competitive, as players battle hard for jobs and future stars begin to emerge.
Northern Ontario
-
Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony charges
A stone-faced Donald Trump, making a historically momentous court appearance as the only ex-president to be charged with a crime, was confronted with a 34-count felony indictment Tuesday accusing him in a scheme to bury negative information during his first campaign.
-
Wanted federal offender known to frequent these Ontario cities
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a 60-year-old man who is accused of breaching his statutory release.
-
Incident in Wikwemikong under control, police say
An incident in Wikwemikong First Nation is under control, police in the community said Tuesday evening.
Winnipeg
-
'My heart breaks': Indigenous mother's body found in Winnipeg landfill
Winnipeg police say the body of an Indigenous mother of four has been found in a city landfill.
-
Late-season Colorado Low bringing winter wallop to southern Manitoba
Manitoba is bracing itself for an expected winter wallop as a late-season Colorado low is set to bring heavy snow, strong winds and reduced visibility to southern Manitoba.
-
Crash on icy road leaves Winnipeg man dead
A Winnipeg man is dead after both he and another driver lost control on the ice-covered surface of a Manitoba highway on Monday
Regina
-
Court hears Chelsea Whitby's interview with police the day after her arrest
Chelsea Whitby, 27, sat in the prisoner’s box as she watched back her interview with police the day after she was arrested and charged with manslaughter in her 18-month-old son’s death.
-
Students head to 'new' classrooms after water main break at McLurg Elementary School
Students attending McLurg Elementary School were sent to various schools in northwest Regina on Tuesday after a water main break forced the school to close on Monday.
-
Regina man arrested after threatening security guards with 'bladed weapon'
A man is in custody after allegedly stealing items from a Regina business and threatening residents with a weapon.