He’s a bus driver by day and a musician by night and has brought his inspiring story and soulful sounds to Calgary’s Arts Common for two performances this weekend.

Toronzo Cannon and his band took the stage on Friday night and will play the Martha Cohen Theatre again on Saturday.

Cannon has been playing and singing the blues for decades and in recent years, signed a record deal that has sent him on tour around the world.

"It's been a fun ride so far, literally, on the bus and flying out to places, Paris, London, Canada. We’ve been to several countries," said Cannon. “I realize people , we’re all the same, everybody is just like me. You got a regular job, you’re trying to pay the bills. You have problems, just everyday strife. You have relationship problems, you know, you have things that you have to do to maintain a way of living so I think that’s the tie that binds everybody together. Every country I go to, every city I go to, we’re just all trying to make it and trying to be consistent.”

When he’s home, he gets behind the wheel on his West side route for Chicago Transit and says the hours on the bus give him dozens of ideas for his lyrics.

“I’m just a regular guy that happens to drive a bus and play guitar,” he said. "Then when I started to write songs I realized there was a whole wealth of songs on my bus route, you know, so I just kind of started writing what I saw.”

The songs are often heartbreaking and Cannon says they are about being true to his windy roots.

“Expect a good time. I’m like a 3D blues guy, I come in the audience. I’m not on the stage in a box. I’m coming out there to get you. You’re going to feel what I’m feeling. I’m more of a story teller and the blues so the visuals are going to be there and we’re just going to have fun. We’re just going to get together like it’s my living room and we’ll play some songs for you.”

Cannon has been to Calgary before and says he ‘digs’ the Calgary Tower.

“It’s pretty cool man. I dig the tower, you know, looking at the scenery,” he said. “The air is very fresh, I think it’s fresher than Chicago but it’s very cool, nice, brisk. We’ve got cold in Chicago but it’s a different cold here, it’s kind of cool. Keep’s you moving.”

Toronzo Cannon’s second show is at Calgary Arts Common on Saturday at 8:00 p.m.

For more information on Saturday's show, click HERE.