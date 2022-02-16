Child, 2 adults hit by truck rolling down hill in northeast Calgary

A toddler was among those rushed to hospital on Wednesday after a truck and flatbed trailer rolled down a hill in northeast Calgary, hitting several vehicles and three pedestrians.

It happened just after 11 a.m. in the area of 4A Street N.E. and Fourth Avenue N.E., near Edmonton Trail.

Calgary police said the truck, which appeared to be unoccupied, was being unloaded at a construction site when it suddenly began rolling about 100 metres down the hill on 4A Street N.E.

Police said the truck cab went head first down the hill before crashing into multiple parked cars and then hitting three pedestrians – two adults and one child. Calgary emergency crews respond to a crash on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022.

Paramedics took all three pedestrians to hospital.

EMS said a woman in her 20s was transported in life-threatening condition, a man in his 20s was transported in stable, non-life-threatening condition and a two-year-old boy was taken in stable condition as a precaution.

Acting Sgt. Dylan Harris with the Calgary Police Service traffic unit says members of the reconstruction team are still determining whether or not some sort of emergency brake was deployed on the flatbed truck.

“It looks more like some sort of failure on the vehicle itself, however, that will be investigated."

Harris said the road was fairly wet, but not snow-covered.

"Those things are certainly being looked at as factors."

Police interviewed witnesses and workers at the construction site.

The flatbed truck, operated by HCM Contractors Inc., will now be impounded and subject to mechanical inspection. Once that is done, police expect to have a better idea of how the vehicle began moving without anyone inside it.

CTV News has reach out to HCM Contractors Inc. for comment on the incident and is still awaiting their response. Calgary emergency crews respond to a crash on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022.

'IT'S SHOCKING'

Area residents were alarmed to see the damage caused by the truck.

Julie Gordan has five children of her own and worries for the safety of her family, which regularly walks near the bottom of the Fourth Street N.E. hill.

“It’s shocking because that could have been me or my children walking, or not paying attention, and it could happen to anyone,” she said.

“I’ve been here for two years in this neighbourhood, and on more than one occasion, whenever it snows, that hill gets very slippery and I’ve seen cars slide down before."

Another resident, Rhonda Bartok, says she noticed the crash scene when returning from work. “This is so unfortunate," Bartok said. "There are so many people coming in and out of here, and this is such a busy road with condos facing each other and apartment buildings."

"That’s just very unexpected."