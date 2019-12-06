CALGARY -- Members of the Calgary police Homicide Unit are asking for help from the public as they investigate the death of a child at a day home in Deer Ridge earlier this year.

Police will hold a press conference at 1:30 p.m. Friday

Paramedics were called to a home at 271 Deerview Drive S.E. on June 28 for reports of an unresponsive child.

The child wasn't breathing when emergency crews arrived and she was transported to hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

Investigators would now like to speak with anyone who had a child being cared for at the day home, prior to June 28.

The day home operator -- who was unlicenced and is no longer operating -- no longer resides at the address.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.