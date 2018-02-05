A 12-year-old boy died in hospital on Sunday after he was exposed to high levels of carbon monoxide at a residence in Airdrie on Sunday morning.

Emergency crews were called to an apartment complex at 700 Willowbrook Road just after 9:00 a.m. for reports of a person in medical distress.

“When emergency services got on scene, that’s when they identified that there was a carbon monoxide issue,” said Inspector Kimberley Pasloske, Airdrie RCMP.

Residents were evacuated from 136 units in the building and the boy was rushed to hospital but died about seven hours later.

“It is with great sadness that I’m here to tell you the 12-year-old who was taken to hospital this morning has succumbed to his injuries. Our hearts and thoughts are with the grieving family,” said Pasloske. “Our community of Airdrie is very close and this news hits us very hard. I urge you to support one another through this.”

Police say two adults that were in the same apartment were also taken to hospital but will recover.

“The young boy and two of his adult family members were taken to hospital for treatment and an additional patient was treated once she got to Genesis Place.”

The majority of the residents were able to return to their units on Sunday night after crews ventilated the building.

“We haven’t allowed six units back and that is simply for our ongoing investigation,” said Pasloske.

The identity of the boy is being withheld and authorities are working to determine what caused the leak.

Carbon monoxide has no colour, smell or taste and exposure can cause flu-like symptoms like nausea, headaches and dizziness.

