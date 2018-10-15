A child who was seriously injured after being hit by a CTrain at the Somerset-Bridlewood Station has died from her injuries in hospital.

Police say a six-year-old child was struck by a CTrain at about 7:35 a.m. and was taken by EMS to Alberta Children's Hospital.

“EMS did transport her to the Children’s hospital. When we did transport her, the police did provide an escort just because of the heaviness of the traffic in the morning and the seriousness of the injuries and because she’s just a little girl,” CPS Sgt. Chris Agren.

Police say it appears that the little girl became confused by the crossing alerts and was seriously injured when the train struck her. She later succumbed to her injuries in hospital.

“It appears that she was attempting to walk to school in the morning and when she was trying to cross the tracks she unfortunately got confused because the lights and the arm started to sound as she was crossing. The driver then observed her as well and did sound the horn in an attempt to have her clear the track and he tried to slow the train down. She unfortunately doubled back into the path of the train because she was confused as to what was going on. She did hit the front of the train and it pushed her aside from it but the impact caused her to have injuries that, unfortunately she passed away from,” said Agren.

Trains between Fish Creek Lacombe Station and Somerset-Bridlewood Station were halted while police investigated and shuttle buses were brought in to help move passengers.

Police closed 162 Avenue, at Shawville Way SE, for several hours and the roadway was reopened to traffic just after 11:00 a.m.

Investigators say the girl's parents were located and escorted by police to the hospital.

The Traffic Section is investigating.