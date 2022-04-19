Child endangerment, drug trafficking charges laid in Blood Tribe investigation

Blood Tribe Child Protection Services is assisting after two young children were found in a home on the Blood Tribe during an investigation into suspect drug trafficking.

Members of the Blood Tribe Police Service and RCMP police dog services searched a home on the Nation on April 16.

The search yielded 32.2 grams of carfentanil and 1.1 grams of methamphetamine.

Two men were arrested at the home and charged. Their names are not being released in order to protect the children.

The accused — a 29-year-old man from the Blood Tribe and a 33-year-old man from Calgary — face drug trafficking and drug endangerment charges.

They're both scheduled to appear in Cardston court in May.