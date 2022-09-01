Child falls from second storey of northeast home
A two-year-old boy fell from the second storey of a home in northeast Calgary Thursday.
The incident took place around 6 p.m. in a home on Cornerstone Passage N.E.,
A call to 911 call was received from within the residence, police say, and responders arrived to find a child in life-threatening condition.
Police established an escort to Alberta Children's Hospital, with police cruisers blocking traffic at various points to create space for the ambulance.
Police are investigating. It's unclear who was at home at the time of the incident, or whether the fall was from a window or balcony.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
How are Canadian universities responding to monkeypox?
As the new school year kicks off, universities across the country are back in crisis management mode, this time to address monkeypox. The Public Health Agency in Canada recently reported a slowing down in the spread of cases, but experts say that schools need to remain prepared.
Your blood type could predict your risk of having a stroke before age 60: study
A new study suggests certain blood types can be a factor in determining the risk of stroke for people under the age of 60.
Toronto woman fights months for access to government accounts after SIN flagged as 'deceased'
A Toronto woman has spent months fighting for access to her government accounts after she says her Social Insurance Number (SIN) was flagged as ‘deceased’ by Service Canada.
The telltale signs of quiet firing and other 'quiet' workplace practices
Add "quiet firing" and "quiet managing" to the list of modern terms that describe familiar workplace practices. The two have emerged following the popularization of the term "quiet quitting" on the social media app TikTok in August.
'I feel safe here finally': LGBTQ2S+ refugee from Afghanistan resettled in Canada, thousands more still trapped
One year after Kabul fell to the Taliban following the full military withdrawal of U.S. troops, a charity that helps resettle LGBTQ2S+ refugees says more than 5,500 LGBTQ2S+ people desperate to escape Afghanistan have reached out to them.
Hot September weather will keep wildfire risk high, B.C. officials say
Forests Minister Katrine Conroy says it's been a below-average wildfire season so far this year in British Columbia, but high fire risks are forecast for September.
Prime minister says some premiers not being honest about carbon pricing
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says some premiers are not being honest about the effect of Ottawa's carbon tax.
EXCLUSIVE | Brampton, Ont., podcast host speaks out about machete attack that left him with 180 stitches
A Brampton, Ont. media personality who was brutally attacked with a machete and axe in the driveway of his home has spoken out for the first time since he was ambushed.
Luxury goods tax now in effect in Canada -- what you need to know
The federal government's luxury goods tax came into effect on Sept. 1, targeting luxury cars, private jets and yachts. CTVNews.ca breaks down key details of the tax and how industry groups are reacting.
Edmonton
-
2 tracked down by RCMP helicopter after bank robbery southeast of Edmonton
A "significant amount" of money has been recovered and a total of 26 charges laid after an Alberta Treasury Branch was smashed and robbed early Wednesday morning in Daysland Alta.
-
Alberta lieutenant-governor says not a done deal she'll OK proposed sovereignty act
Alberta's lieutenant-governor says it's not a done deal that she would automatically sign off on a proposal from a United Conservative Party leadership candidate to pass a bill aimed at ignoring federal laws and court rulings.
-
World dodgeball championship thrills audiences in Edmonton
Around 600 athletes are competing across six divisions in Edmonton at the Dodgeball World Championships.
Vancouver
-
B.C. man speaks out about former Grade 6 teacher facing sexual assault allegations
After more than four decades, Dennis Cooper is ready to share his story.
-
Hot September weather will keep wildfire risk high, B.C. officials say
Forests Minister Katrine Conroy says it's been a below-average wildfire season so far this year in British Columbia, but high fire risks are forecast for September.
-
Events guide: How to spend Labour Day long weekend in Vancouver
With the PNE in full swing — and several other events taking place this weekend — there's lots to do if you're planning to stick around the city.
Atlantic
-
N.S. parents can now book a COVID-19 booster for kids aged 5 to 11
Nova Scotia children between the ages of five and 11 are now eligible to receive their first booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
-
UNB goes completely smoke-free, marking over 100 Canadian post-secondary institutions who've made the move
It’s the 102nd post-secondary institution in Canada to go completely smoke-free, according to the Canadian Cancer Society, but the University of New Brunswick is the first publicly-funded university in the province to make the move.
-
Grocers aren’t gouging consumers, they’re keeping up with costs: Study
For many people these days, a trip to the grocery store requires some studying and strategy.
Vancouver Island
-
Driver slams into Oak Bay police cruiser after fleeing police
The driver of a white Tesla vehicle was arrested Thursday afternoon after they reportedly fled from police and crashed into an Oak Bay police vehicle. Saanich police first received reports of the Tesla travelling in a dangerous manner around 4 p.m. Police say they saw the vehicle driving into oncoming traffic and failing to stop at lights, beginning on Saanich Road near Lodge Avenue.
-
Esquimalt woman shocked after waking up to man in bedroom: VicPD
An Esquimalt woman had a shocking encounter early Thursday morning when she woke up to find a man standing in her bedroom. The woman told Victoria police that when she woke up, there was a man carrying a flashlight and wearing dark clothing in her bedroom.
-
Fire burns though Saanich home nearly one year after previous fire
An early morning fire ravaged a home in Saanich, B.C., on Thursday. The fire on Wascana Street was reported by neighbours around 1:30 a.m. The Saanich Fire Department says heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from the roof and eaves of the house when they arrived.
Toronto
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Brampton, Ont., podcast host speaks out about machete attack that left him with 180 stitches
A Brampton, Ont. media personality who was brutally attacked with a machete and axe in the driveway of his home has spoken out for the first time since he was ambushed.
-
Toronto woman fights months for access to government accounts after SIN flagged as 'deceased'
A Toronto woman has spent months fighting for access to her government accounts after she says her Social Insurance Number (SIN) was flagged as ‘deceased’ by Service Canada.
-
Ontario installing its first-ever diverging diamond interchange and here's how it works
Ontario drivers may soon find themselves on the province's first-ever diverging diamond interchange that is set to open this year.
Montreal
-
Man arrested after yelling racial slurs at Montreal couple, threatening CTV journalist
A man who was videotaped hurling racial slurs toward a Montreal couple and then intimidating a CTV Montreal journalist who was covering the story in LaSalle last month has been arrested.
-
Quebec man, 34, dies after tree falls on his tent in U.S. national park
A Quebec man died earlier this week after a tree reportedly fell on his tent at the Olympic National Park in Washington State.
-
23-year-old woman stabbed in Montreal's Plateau
A 23-year-old woman was stabbed on the corner of Durocher and Milton Streets in the Milton Park area Thursday afternoon.
Ottawa
-
Sutcliffe would increase police budget, open station in ByWard Market
Mark Sutcliffe would hire more police officers, open a new station in the ByWard Market and push to install CCTV cameras in an effort to deter crime, the mayoral candidate said Thursday.
-
Survey teams confirm weak tornado southwest of Ottawa
A weak tornado touched down on Wednesday in Franktown, Ont., southwest of Ottawa, investigators have confirmed.
-
Ontario post-secondary nursing programs see large increase in applications
Despite the very public struggles Ontario's health-care system has gone through in the last two-and-a-half years, it seems more people than ever are eager to join the field.
Kitchener
-
Ayr Centennials 'missing the heart and soul of our team' after captain’s death
Tributes are pouring in for Ayr Centennials captain Eli Palfreyman.
-
'It shouldn’t take this long to simply do the right thing': Oxford County family still without home 14 months after fire
More than a year after losing their home to fire, an Oxford County family is still waiting to rebuild. They say they’re facing an unexpected delay because of an oil leak on a neighbouring piece of land and it's up to their township to help them get their lives back.
-
Survivors’ Secretariat identifies 97 deaths in connection to former Brantford residential school
The survivors group leading the investigation into deaths at the former Mohawk Institute Indian Residential School (IRS) in Brantford are reporting figures more than double what the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR) had initially documented.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. Bible camp calls alleged exorcism an 'isolated incident'
The board of a Saskatchewan Bible camp says it has been "looking extensively" into an exorcism that allegedly occurred in mid-July where a boy reportedly exhibited seizure-like symptoms.
-
Downtown event centre and entertainment district a ‘legacy project’ for Saskatoon
The idea of an arena in Saskatoon's downtown area has a lot of people in the city excited.
-
'Very exciting news': Renderings released of Saskatoon Farmers’ Market building plans
Saskatoon city council unanimously passed a new five-year lease for the Farmers’ Market building in River Landing.
Northern Ontario
-
Family works with investigator to find clues about son who went missing in North Bay in 2011
For 11 years, Rob Joly has been trying to answer two questions: Where is his son Luke and what happened to him? Despite the passage of time, Joly said he's never considered giving up the search.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Southern Ont. couple in their 20s drowned after canoe capsized
Police have identified the two victims who drowned when a canoe capsized in northeastern Ontario after finding the missing second body.
-
Incident ends in Smooth Rock Falls, suspect apprehended
The shelter in place order has ended and the suspect has been arrested, police said Thursday evening. Mayor Sue Parras told CTV News she appreciated police efforts.
Winnipeg
-
Prime minister says some premiers not being honest about carbon pricing
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says some premiers are not being honest about the effect of Ottawa's carbon tax.
-
'Not super happy': Winnipeg resident frustrated with city's handling of cement leak more than a year later
More than a year after cement started flowing in Kaitlin Bialek’s basement, she said she is still dealing with the aftermath of the incident.
-
Bud Paul homicide: Winnipeg man charged with first-degree murder
Manitoba RCMP have arrested a man in connection with the death of 56-year-old Bud Paul.
Regina
-
'Keep kids safe': Police and SGI offer safety reminders as Sask. children return to school
It was the first day of school for thousands of students across the province on Thursday. The increased traffic of school buses and students walking to school prompted some safety reminders from SGI and police.
-
Sask. announcement on Omicron-targeting booster expected next week
An announcement on the availability of Moderna’s Omicron-targeting bivalent COVID-19 vaccine in Saskatchewan is expected next week, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).
-
Moose Jaw man charged after alleged physical assault on minor: police
A warrant was issued for the arrest of a man following an alleged physical assault on a 12-year-old boy in Moose Jaw.