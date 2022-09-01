Child falls from second storey of northeast home

A two-year-old boy fell from the second storey of a home in northeast Calgary Thursday.

The incident took place around 6 p.m. in a home on Cornerstone Passage N.E.,

A call to 911 call was received from within the residence, police say, and responders arrived to find a child in life-threatening condition.

Police established an escort to Alberta Children's Hospital, with police cruisers blocking traffic at various points to create space for the ambulance.

Police are investigating. It's unclear who was at home at the time of the incident, or whether the fall was from a window or balcony.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.