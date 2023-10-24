Child hit by vehicle, seriously injured in northeast Calgary sledding mishap

A child remained in serious condition at the Alberta Children's Hospital on Tuesday night, after a sledding mishap in northeast Calgary.

Just after 5:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to Marlyn Way and Marlyn Place in the community of Marlborough.

Police say a child in the range of eight to 10 years old was sliding down an embankment and was hit by a vehicle on the nearby road.

The child, whose gender has not been released, was rushed to the children's hospital in life-threatening condition.

A police escort was quickly organized to help the ambulance get to the hospital as fast as possible on the slippery roads.

The driver stayed at the scene.

Police blocked off the area while the collision reconstruction team investigated the circumstances of the incident.