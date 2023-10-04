Child in critical condition after being found in Airdrie, Alta., pond

RCMP say a four-year-old child is in hospital in Calgary after they were found a pond in the city of Airdrie on Tuesday evening.

The child was reported missing from a home in the King's Heights neighbourhood at 6:15 p.m.

Shortly afterward, police were called about a child in medical distress at a pond.

RCMP say bystanders removed the child from the water and administered first-aid until EMS arrived.

The child is listed in critical condition.

"RCMP has received exceptional community cooperation in this investigation and are kindly asking everyone to be mindful of the privacy of the family during this difficult time," said a Tuesday news release.