Authorities say that a child has been sent to hospital after a carbon monoxide leak was detected in an apartment building in Airdrie on Sunday morning.

At about 10:00 a.m., RCMP and emergency crews were called to an apartment complex on Willowbrook Road in Airdrie for reports of a carbon monoxide leak.

The building was evacuated as a result of the issue, and EMS have confirmed that a child was taken to the Alberta Children's Hospital in critical condition for exposure to the highly toxic gas.

"On our arrival, we were able to determine a young male was in critical, life threatening condition and was transported to the Alberta Children's Hospital. Airdrie Fire was able to determine there was significant levels of carbon monoxide in the suite where the child was located," said Stuart Brideaux with Calgary EMS.

Another person, in non-life threatening condition, was also taken to hospital.

The remaining evacuees were taken to Genesis Place for the duration of the invcident, but were told just after 4:30 p.m. that they could go home.

The Airdrie Fire Department found the source of the leak and ventilated the building so it would be safe for residents to return.

Six units inside the building are still blocked off.

Anyone returning home is asked to open a window when they get there to ensure any residual carbon monoxide is vented outside.

There is no update on the condition of the two people taken to hospital.