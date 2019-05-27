A child has suffered serious injuries in a Monday afternoon collision near the intersection of McKnight Boulevard and Simons Road Northwest.

CPS officials confirm the crash occurred shortly after 2 p.m., at a location approximately 200 metres west of Centre Street, and involved a minivan and a pickup truck.

EMS Acting Public Education Officer Shane Paton tells CTV that a child, age not confirmed, was transported to hospital in serious, life threatening condition. Police units escorted the ambulance to Alberta Children's Hospital.

Three other children who were in the minivan were injured in the crash and transported to Alberta Children's Hospital. Paton say one of the children suffered serious injuries but their condition is considered stable. The remaining two children were both transported in stable condition with undisclosed injuries.

According to Paton, the two adults in the minivan were transported to the Foothills Medical Centre in stable condition.

There were two people in the pickup truck at the time of the collision. Both of the truck occupants were assessed by paramedics but did not require medical intervention.

Police closed the intersection to traffic for several hours. The roads reopened shortly after 5 p.m.