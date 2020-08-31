CALGARY -- Lethbridge police are investigating an alleged child luring after a 13-year-old boy reported being approached by an unknown male who he says tried to get him into his vehicle.

Police say the boy was walking in the 100 block of Mic Mac Blvd, near Red Crow Blvd. about noon Monday when an man in a small grey car pulled over.

"The driver got out and asked the boy if wanted a ride to the store, offering to buy the child some candy," police said in a release.

"The boy declined and the male left the area. The boy immediately called his mother to report what happened, staying on the line with her while he ran home."

The suspect is described as

Being about 20 years old;

Having a darker complexion, and;

Having curly hair and a thin build.

He was wearing a black shirt, ripped jean shorts and spoke with an unknown accent.

The vehicle he was driving is described as an older model, small grey car with chipped paint, handwriting on the back bumper and a partial license plate of “120.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Lethbridge police at 403-328-4444 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.