Child on bike struck in Bowness hit-and-run

Calgary police are seeking public assistance to help identify a suspect in a hit-and-run that sent a child to hospital.

On Aug.11, at around 7:45 p.m., three children on bikes were riding eastbound on Bowness Road N.W. when one of the children was struck by a red Suzuki Aerio turning from Bowness Road N.W. onto 72 Street N.W.

The child was knocked off their bike and sustained minor injuries.

After the collision the driver continued driving north, increasing speed as it left the scene.

The child was then transported to hospital by EMS.

Police have CCTV footage of the suspect vehicle and are asking the public for help identifying them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Anonymous callers can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.