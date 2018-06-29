CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Child rushed to hospital after being found in retention pond in northeast neighbourhood
Police units near a retention pond in Saddle Ridge early Friday evening after a child was pulled from the water and transported to hospital in critical, life threatening condition
Published Friday, June 29, 2018 5:46PM MDT
Last Updated Friday, June 29, 2018 6:23PM MDT
Emergency crews are in the community of Saddle Ridge after an unresponsive child was found in a pond and transported to the Peter Lougheed Centre.
Shortly after 5:00 p.m., members of the Calgary Police Service, Calgary Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services responded to an area near the intersection of 60 Street and 88 Avenue Northeast following reports of a missing child.
The young boy was found in a retention pond by a passerby, pulled to shore and transported by ambulance to hospital in critical, life threatening condition.
