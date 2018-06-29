Emergency crews are in the community of Saddle Ridge after an unresponsive child was found in a pond and transported to the Peter Lougheed Centre.

Shortly after 5:00 p.m., members of the Calgary Police Service, Calgary Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services responded to an area near the intersection of 60 Street and 88 Avenue Northeast following reports of a missing child.

The young boy was found in a retention pond by a passerby, pulled to shore and transported by ambulance to hospital in critical, life threatening condition.

More details to follow