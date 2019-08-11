Calgary police are investigating after an incident on Saturday afternoon where a young boy, the son of a police dog handler, was bitten by the member's dog.

Officials say the boy was bitten while the Canine Unit member was at home with his police service dog at about 1:40 p.m.

The handler was in the backyard of his home, grooming the animal, when the boy approached them on the deck and was bitten.

The child was taken to hospital with serious injuries but has since been released.

The police dog in training was taken to the CPS kennels.

Officials say they take incidents like this "very seriously" but want to emphasize the vital role that police service dogs play as a part of the Calgary Police Service.

"These animals require a high level of socialization, and being at home with their handlers during their time off is critical to developing a strong bond between the dog and their officer," said Inspector Nancy Farmer of the CPS Support Section in a release.

According to the CPS, there are 22 police service dogs employed and housing the animals at home with their handlers is a standard practice.

Offiicials say it "strengthens the bond between the dog and the handler, allows for integral socialization skills to be developed and also enables the officer and [police service dog] to be operationally ready if required."

They add incidents like the one on Saturday are extremely rare.

A full investigation into the incident by the CPS is ongoing and a separate investigation, through Calgary Community Standards, is also underway.

The CPS is also providing support for the member and his family.