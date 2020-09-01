Advertisement
Child struck by motorcycle in Panorama Hills
Published Tuesday, September 1, 2020 4:07PM MDT
CPS members inspect a motorcycle on Panatella Blvd. N.W. following a Tuesday afternoon collision that sent a child to hospital
CALGARY -- A child was transported to hospital after being hit by a motorcycle in a northwest neighbourhood Tuesday afternoon.
EMS officials confirm crews responded to the 800 block of Panatella Boulevard N.W. shortly after 3 p.m. following reports of a collision.
The child — age and gender not confirmed — was transported by ambulance to the Alberta Children's Hospital.
The motorcyclist remained on scene following the crash.
A section of Panatella Blvd. has been closed to traffic.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as details are confirmed.