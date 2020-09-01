CALGARY -- A child was transported to hospital after being hit by a motorcycle in a northwest neighbourhood Tuesday afternoon.

EMS officials confirm crews responded to the 800 block of Panatella Boulevard N.W. shortly after 3 p.m. following reports of a collision.

The child — age and gender not confirmed — was transported by ambulance to the Alberta Children's Hospital.

The motorcyclist remained on scene following the crash.

A section of Panatella Blvd. has been closed to traffic.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as details are confirmed.