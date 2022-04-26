Child struck by vehicle in southwest Calgary

A child was taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle early Tuesday evening.

The incident took place at the intersection of 75 Avenue S.W. and 4A St. S.W. a little after 7 p.m.

UPDATE: Emergency services have been called; to help a pedestrian involved in an incident on 75 Ave b/w 5 St and 4A St SW, the road is closed. Please use alternate route. #yyctraffic #yycroads — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) April 27, 2022

EMS confirmed one child was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The scene was cleared by police just before 8 p.m.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.