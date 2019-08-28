Convenience stores across Canada are fundraising in support of Children’s Wish in an effort to raise over $100,000 for the organization.

Continuing through August 30, there will be special guests at stores including sports stars, politicians and community leaders helping out.

Over the years, Children’s Wish has helped more than 25 thousand children and their families.

"These kids have medical treatments, they are facing life threatening illnesses and to give them a gift of a wish like a Disney trip or a chance to meet their favourite hockey player can make a huge difference," said Carly Morrison, development coordinator for Children’s Wish. “Not only to the child but to the family, it gives them hope day to day and gives them a chance to be a kid."

Fundraising effort are underway throughout Canada.

For a complete list of participating stores, visit National Convenience Week.