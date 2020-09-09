CALGARY -- Two children have been transported by ambulance to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in the city's southwest Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the intersection of 17th Ave. and 25th St. S.W. shortly after 8 a.m. following reports two youths had been hit while crossing the street.

The school-aged children, a female and a male, were transported by ambulance to the Alberta Children's Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. At the time of transport, the patients were both considered to be in non-life threatening condition.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as details are confirmed.