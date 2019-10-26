CALGARY – Chileans living in Calgary will be gathering for a rally in the downtown core on Saturday to shed light on the violent situation taking place in their home country.

The movement, inspired by the social unrest in Chile, one of Latin America's wealthiest countries, is organized by the Chilean Canadian Community Association of Calgary.

The group says it will be gathering at the east side of Olympic Plaza at 1:30 p.m.

According to a press release, the Chilean government raised prices on basic needs for their people despite the fact that most of the population only earns between $560 and $760 per month.

The basic change soon transformed into a massive movement over growing inequality in the country.

During one of the demonstrations, it's estimated one million people took to the streets in Santiago on Friday, all calling for the resignation of President Sebastian Pinera and new elections to take place.

As the protesters attempted to reach the grounds of Chile's congress, the police ended up firing tear gas into the crowd in an attempt to disperse them.

According to media reports, at least 19 people have died during the protests.

"After 30 years of disguised democracy, the people of Chile said 'enough is enough.' Citizens of all ages began to mobilize themselves in Santiago. Filled with anger, thousands of people hit the streets marching and banging pots #cacerolas," the group says in a release.

"We ask world leaders to denounce Pinera and his tactics. We ask Pinera to resign."

According to Chile's human rights watchdog, more than 2,000 people have been detained and over 500 injured.

(With files from the Associated Press)