CALGARY
    • Chilly and cloudy start for Calgary on Friday

    A couple of stray snowflakes are possible overnight, with clouds expected to stick around Friday morning but then clear out in the early afternoon.

    Expect a chilly start in the early hours. It will feel closer to -10 with the wind chill.

    In the afternoon, expect a high just above the freezing mark – quite a difference from the 10C high we had on Thursday.

    Calgary weather day planner for Dec. 15, 2023.

    Pretty tame weather is on tap for the weekend. It will get a little gusty, up to 40 km/h out of the west Friday night and at times on Saturday, but that will get our temperatures rising Friday night while we are sleeping.

    Calgary five-day forecast for Dec. 15-29, 2023.

    On Saturday, expect a high of at least 5C.

    The next snow event looks like it will be similar to the one we just had with an arrival time on Monday night.

