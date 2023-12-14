Chilly and cloudy start for Calgary on Friday

A couple of stray snowflakes are possible overnight, with clouds expected to stick around Friday morning but then clear out in the early afternoon.

Expect a chilly start in the early hours. It will feel closer to -10 with the wind chill.

In the afternoon, expect a high just above the freezing mark – quite a difference from the 10C high we had on Thursday.

Calgary weather day planner for Dec. 15, 2023.

Pretty tame weather is on tap for the weekend. It will get a little gusty, up to 40 km/h out of the west Friday night and at times on Saturday, but that will get our temperatures rising Friday night while we are sleeping.

Calgary five-day forecast for Dec. 15-29, 2023.

On Saturday, expect a high of at least 5C.

The next snow event looks like it will be similar to the one we just had with an arrival time on Monday night.