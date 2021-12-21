Chilly and snowy in Calgary over the holidays

Some positive reinforcement swept through the forecast models overnight!

Yesterday, I stuck to my guns and aimed for 0 C, and I’m not changing that course – the west wind won’t be terribly gusty here, but the expectation is the same. Expect potential gusts tomorrow, in fact, as we could see a brief surge close to the positives again; this is something of the “deep breath before the plunge,” as cool temperatures are just around the corner.

Some forecast models have choked off our potential for these light flurries; a few models are keeping them going, and that’s the side of the fence I’m on.

Light, off-and-on snow will be persistent from Thursday to Boxing Day. The temperature trend for our cooling period has improved, if only marginally; we exited last week with Christmas day at -26 C. We’ll take what we can get!

Your five-day forecast:

Tuesday:

Partly cloudy, W wind 20 km/h

Daytime high: 0 C

Evening: some cloud, low -10 C

Wednesday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 0 C

Evening: mainly cloudy, low -13 C

Thursday:

Cloudy, flurries

Daytime high: -14 C

Evening: flurries, low -19 C

Friday:

Christmas Eve - cloudy, flurries

Daytime high: -18 C

Evening: some cloud, low -24 C

Saturday:

Christmas Day - cloudy, flurries

Daytime high: -22 C

Evening: some cloud, low -25 C

Thanks to Graham for this beautiful shot in Canmore:

And to Miriam. Same town, different photogenic spot yesterday!

Lastly, a big shout-out to Tony for this great morning shot of our city.

A winter photo sent to CTV News by Tony. As always keep those pics coming – would love to see how you’re making the most of this cold snap, whether in or out-of-doors. You can submit your photos here, email me here, or tweet them over!