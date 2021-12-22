Chilly and snowy in Calgary over the holidays

A few small change-ups have pushed in from the models overnight – the most predominant of these is reductions to snowfall potential over the next couple of days. We're still aligned for a few periods of scattered flurries, but that’ll likely be where we draw the line.

Today’s warming pattern has adjusted, too. Previous models held Calgary at bay, where now, our daytime high temperature will likely hit a positive marker, if only a weak one. This is one of those days where portions of the city (looking at you, south end) could even break out above the high. Taking our recorded temperatures from the airport in the north has its drawbacks, sometimes!

Tomorrow, we trend down; that high of -8 C isn't going to stick around long. Northern wind will press in with gusts in the 50s, dropping a slightly more solid block of snow – two to four centimetres is possible around portions of southern Alberta. It'll also do a number on our temperatures, trending us down into the minus-20s and leaving us there for a few days.

Conditions in B.C. remain poor – the drive out west will almost certainly be through a snowfall or winter storm warning. If that's in the books for your holiday plans, be aware that precipitation across much of the interior is slated to continue well into tomorrow before finally letting up Christmas Eve.

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST:

Today:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 1 C

Evening: mainly cloudy, low -6 C

Thursday:

Mainly cloudy, north wind, flurries

Daytime high: -8 C, downtrending

Evening: flurries, low -17 C

Friday:

Christmas Eve – mainly cloudy, scattered flurries

– mainly cloudy, scattered flurries Daytime high: -17 C

Evening: some cloud, low -23 C

Saturday:

Christmas Day - cloudy, flurries

- cloudy, flurries Daytime high: -22 C

Evening: some cloud, low -25 C

Sunday:

Boxing Day - cloudy, flurries

- cloudy, flurries Daytime high: -23 C

Evening: some cloud, low -27 C

Monday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: -24 C

Evening: some cloud, low -26 C

In photos, Aileen took a solstice trip to the Military Museums and came away with this unique look at the sunset:

And Darren found a cool angle near sunset of downtown yesterday:

Thank you to everyone showing how you're making the most of this cold snap, whether in or out-of-doors. You can submit your photos here, email me here, or tweet them over!