Chilly and snowy in Calgary over the holidays

Model behaviour usually slows up the speed of cold fronts – instead of a later-morning wave of cooler activity, it’s already pressed in, and from that, freezing fog has developed in parts of our city (as of this 6 a.m. writing). Our wind will help that clear later on – gusts into the 40s and even the 50s are possible.

Beyond that, this cold front is presenting in a wide variety of ways: this hour, Claresholm is the hot spot in Alberta at 4.3 C – as the wave of snow (likely good for two to four centimetres here) barrels by, mixed precipitation is possible in communities that found early-morning positives, which may result in freezing on road surfaces late today.

Once we're through, we remain in this body of cold air for a while. That may present spotty snow showers for the next few days. The bright side to this line of conditions: wind speeds are likely to remain below 20 km/h through Christmas. At -25 C, you don’t need much wind to push for a wind chill below -30 C. We'll have a few moments which present a risk of frostbite with prolonged exposure, but are unlikely to see extreme cold warnings in southern Alberta. Limiting one's time outdoors will be necessary, all the same.

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST

Thursday:

Mainly cloudy, north wind, flurries

Daytime high: -13 C, downtrending

Evening: flurries, low -20 C

Friday:

Christmas Eve - Mainly cloudy, scattered flurries

Mainly cloudy, scattered flurries Daytime high: -19 C

Evening: some cloud, low -23 C

Saturday:

Christmas Day - Cloudy, flurry potential

- Cloudy, flurry potential Daytime high: -22 C

Evening: overnight flurry potential, low -24 C

Sunday :

Boxing Day - Mainly cloudy, flurries

- Mainly cloudy, flurries Daytime high: -23 C

Evening: some cloud, low -27 C

Monday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: -23 C

Evening: some cloud, low -26 C

In personal news, I am taking Christmas Eve off to spend with my family. I’ll probably pop something or another up on Twitter, and there will be an afternoon update… your next weather article will come Tuesday, December 28.

From my family to yours, we wish you all the best this holiday season.

