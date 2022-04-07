Chilly days ahead after a brief spell of heat for Calgary

Thursday's weather takes the award for being Most Benign. Not a bad title, given what the week has had on offer so far, and it looks to be a spectacular day to get outside, wherever you are in southern or central Alberta.

We'll still cope with wind gusts, but in the mid-20s. The day’s report from Environment Canada flat out says “Quiet across the AOR today” and that’s it. This bodes well!

Sunshine plays out for much of the day, falling instead to a mix of sun and cloud Friday, as our ridge of high pressure starts to give way; that means southwesterly wind will pick up, with gusts likely touching 60 km/h by the mid-afternoon. It’ll also place our high temperature over the edge, likely tackling 20 C. Later in the day, however, we still run the risk of light showers, as change is just around the corner.

A significant trough will dip in through Saturday and Sunday, wiping the warmth away.

Early Saturday morning, I see precipitation building, possibly as snow showers. Saturday’s high doesn’t keep a lot of that around, but the next wave – expected late Monday – has supporting temperatures for a thin layer of snow.

As has been the going trend, no significant pockets of moisture are moving in above us, and therefore, sustaining a reasonable amount of ground saturation isn’t in the cards just yet. While you’re out enjoying the next couple of days; the fire pit is a great social activity, but make sure you take necessary precautions. AlbertaFireBans.ca has limited advisories in place for the weekend, but check in regularly. Those are subject to change.

Your five-day forecast:

Thursday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 16 C

Evening: some cloud, low 2 C

Friday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 20 C

Evening: some cloud, low 1 C

Saturday

Partly cloudy, chance of AM showers, flurries

Daytime high: 5 C

Evening: some cloud, low -4 C

Sunday

Mainly cloudy, afternoon flurries

Daytime high: 2 C

Evening: flurries, low -7 C

Monday

Cloudy, flurries

Daytime high: -3 C

Evening: flurries, low -9 C

Before they get dusted with snow, seek out those crocuses on your walk. Tony did:

CTV viewer Tony captured this photo of a crocus while out on a walk. (Submitted)

