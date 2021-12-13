Chilly days ahead in Calgary

First, a quick note about Saturday evening; we fell under a snow squall warning! These are far more common in coastal regions, but the meaning is the same. Cribbed directly from Environment Canada’s snow squall warning criteria:

"When there is a brief period (less than one hour) of very poor visibility (400 m or less), caused by heavy snow and blowing snow, and accompanied by strong, gusty winds of 45 km/h or greater, is expected to occur with the passage of a cold front."

We hit that nail on the head this weekend. Additional moisture was pulled from the foothills and lined up pretty darned well with our city, amounting to three centimetres in some places.

Moving forward: another line of snow is just around the corner. We're cool today and quite a bit chillier tomorrow, as a low sweeps across our province. This will have the biggest impact on Calgary this evening, as snow begins in earnest and drops three to five cm on the city. As much of this will be falling overnight tonight, the expectation should be a poor drive in tomorrow.

Wind from the northwest will drop us into the mid-teens overnight, and won't release us from its grip this week. Yeah. This week. Bundle up!

The jet stream will remain far off to the south, so once we’re done with this wave of snow, we’re done with adverse conditions until Thursday (another light wave of snow in the afternoon is possible), though it will remain quite cold. Overnight wind chills will flirt with the mid-minus-20s Thursday evening.

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST:

Monday:

Building cloud, P.M. flurries

Daytime high: -3 C

Evening: flurries, low -13 C

Tuesday:

A.M. flurries, mainly cloudy

Daytime high: -12 C

Evening: clear, low -17 C

Wednesday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: -13 C

Evening: clear, low -17 C

Thursday:

Mainly cloudy, chance for afternoon flurries

Daytime high: -13 C

Evening: some cloud, low -22 C

Friday:

Sunny

Daytime high: -10 C

Evening: some cloud, low -14 C

In Friday's article, I mentioned that pets in sweaters were good for automatic approval at this time of year. That still tracks. Thanks, Kiki:

And to keep the warm-blooded feel-good pics going, here’s Kim's photo of a deer making a friend in Okotoks:

Send us your weather pics! You can submit your photos here, email me here, or tweet them over!