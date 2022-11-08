Chilly in Calgary for a few days, then cool for a few more
I must have done something silly to the Word document I type these up in, because it was an older edition, featuring high temperatures between 28 C and 30 C. Yeesh.
Those are October temperatures – and they're a far cry from current circumstances.
Low temperatures will reach wind chills in the mid-to-high-minus twenties for commuters this morning; tomorrow morning, they could hit -30 C, which is cold enough to produce wind chills with a risk of frostbite.
The next couple of days will be… deceptively sunny. Snow reflects 90 per cent of the sunlight that hits it; that's a significant amount of solar energy lost. So, cooler weather prevails.
We'll gradually work our way out of it, but we remain a far cry from the seasonal normal of 5 C.
YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:
Tuesday
- Partly cloudy
- Daytime high: -16 C
- Evening: clear, low -26 C
Wednesday
- Sunny
- Daytime high: -17 C
- Evening: clear, low -19 C
Thursday
- Sunny
- Daytime high: -6 C
- Evening: clear, low -12 C
Friday
- Mainly sunny
- Daytime high: 0 C
- Evening: clear, low -5 C
Saturday
- AM flurry risk, partly cloudy
- Daytime high: 1 C
- Evening: some cloud, low -5 C
Here's a patio table from Dead Man's Flats, sent in by Carol. That's some flush snowfall.
Dead Man's Flats snow accumulation photo courtesy viewer Carol.
