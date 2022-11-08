Chilly in Calgary for a few days, then cool for a few more

I must have done something silly to the Word document I type these up in, because it was an older edition, featuring high temperatures between 28 C and 30 C. Yeesh.

Those are October temperatures – and they're a far cry from current circumstances.

Low temperatures will reach wind chills in the mid-to-high-minus twenties for commuters this morning; tomorrow morning, they could hit -30 C, which is cold enough to produce wind chills with a risk of frostbite.

The next couple of days will be… deceptively sunny. Snow reflects 90 per cent of the sunlight that hits it; that's a significant amount of solar energy lost. So, cooler weather prevails.

We'll gradually work our way out of it, but we remain a far cry from the seasonal normal of 5 C.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:

Tuesday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: -16 C

Evening: clear, low -26 C

Wednesday

Sunny

Daytime high: -17 C

Evening: clear, low -19 C

Thursday

Sunny

Daytime high: -6 C

Evening: clear, low -12 C

Friday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 0 C

Evening: clear, low -5 C

Saturday

AM flurry risk, partly cloudy

Daytime high: 1 C

Evening: some cloud, low -5 C

Here's a patio table from Dead Man's Flats, sent in by Carol. That's some flush snowfall.

Dead Man's Flats snow accumulation photo courtesy viewer Carol.

