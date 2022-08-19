Chinatown Street Festival returns after 2-year pandemic pause

There will be showcases of cultural performances by a variety of groups representing Southeast Asia, including Canto music, traditional Chinese dances, martial arts and more. There will be showcases of cultural performances by a variety of groups representing Southeast Asia, including Canto music, traditional Chinese dances, martial arts and more.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina