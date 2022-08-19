Chinatown Street Festival returns after 2-year pandemic pause

Following a two-year pandemic pause, the TD Chinatown Street Festival is back.

The event kicks off at 11 a.m. Saturday, at 3 Avenue and 1 Street S.E. and runs through 7 p.m.

There will be showcases of cultural performances by a variety of groups representing Southeast Asia, including Canto music, traditional Chinese dances, martial arts and more.

The festival is debuting the first-ever nine-man Chinese volleyball competition.

There is a family fun zone, with a bouncy castle face painting and more. There will be numerous vendor tents, food trucks and the vast array of food available at restaurants in the area.

"This is a much-needed celebration that Calgary Chinatown welcomes the world of local and foreign tourists again," said Brian Wong, executive director of Chinatown BIA.

Many businesses in the Chinatown district were hard hit by the pandemic.

Chinatown BIA worked with them to adapt best practices during that period, including service delivery, enhanced community safety, and promoting the street festival which it says brings unity in community while it showcases Calgary's Chinatown as a unique cultural hub.