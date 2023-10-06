Chinook Blast, back in 2024 for fourth year, seeks Calgary artists to brighten up city's long winter nights

Chinook Blast is looking for a few good artists to light up its winter street party, which is returning for its fourth year on Feb.2, 2024.

The downtown Calgary festival, which partners with the High Performance Rodeo, BIG Winter Classic, the Calgary folk fest's Block Heater and the Ethnik Festival, will bring a spurt of live music, light and art installations, theatre, night markets and other cultural oddities to the city's winter streets for over two weeks.

The festival is putting out a call for local creators who might be interested in participating in the 2024 festival.

Applications are now open for performing artists, installation or visual artists or creators of immersive experiences that "inspire awe, ignite imaginations and infuse the frosty night with colour and wonder," according to a press release.

Chinook Blast are looking for local creators including performing artists, installation or visual artists or creators of immersive experiences. (Photo courtesy Jason Zeller)

Funding ranging from $5,000 to a maximum of $40,000 is available for installations that can withstand three months in the winter weather from January to March without the need for security.

The goal, the release said, is to produce "public-friendly, winter-centric tactical urbanism designs that promote outdoor winter engagement for the community."

The winning designs will be featured in prominent locations such as Olympic Plaza, at various spots along Stephen Avenue, and throughout downtown.

There's also a Friends of Chinook Blast Grant Program which is looking for fun, accessible community experiences that could be sports, recreation, arts or culture-related, with up to $5,000 available to each winning project.

"Chinook Blast is a celebration of the incredible talent that is representative of our whole city, for the benefit of Calgarians and visitors alike," said Calgary Arts Development president and CEO Patti Pon, who is also the Chinook Blast chair.

Application details and guidelines can be found here.