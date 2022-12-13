Chinook Blast festival returns in 2023 to illuminate downtown Calgary

Downtown Calgary will be aglow for three weeks this winter as the Chinook Blast festival is set to return to light up the night.

The festival, which includes live music, light and art installations, and theatrical performances, will run from Jan. 27 through Feb. 12, 2023, at locations throughout the downtown core and in collaboration with several other winter events.

The 2023 Blast will see the return of a 450 kilogram (1,000 pound) metal dragon sculpture created by True North Absurdities that shoots flames skyward, a 4,000 square foot interactive art installation designed by B!G Art and a lighting tunnel construction of more than 150 LED bars.

The artwork will be found along Stephen Avenue, in Olympic Plaza and in East Village.

The art installations will be available free to the public on all nights of the festival, including during the partner events of:

The Hygge Hut in East Village – Ongoing;

The High Performance Rodeo (several venues) – Jan. 16 through Feb. 5;

Arts, crafts and musical performances at Central Library – Jan. 27 through Feb. 12;

B!G Winter Classic in the Beltline – Jan. 25 through 29;

Contemporary Teens, programs for ages 12 through 18, at Contemporary Calgary – Jan. 28;

Sport Calgary demonstrations at Olympic Plaza – Jan. 28 and 29;

Hackathon at Platform Calgary – Feb. 3 through 5;

ArtsExpeditions outdoor concerts at Olympic Plaza – Feb. 4 and 5;

Nitro Rallycross at Stampede Park – Feb. 6 through 12;

Night Markets in the Municipal Building Atrium – Feb. 10 through 12; and,

Block Heater at venues in Inglewood, East Village and downtown – Feb. 9 through 12.

For additional details on Chinook Blast and its partner events visit Chinook Blast.