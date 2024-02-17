CALGARY
Calgary

    • Chinook Blast kicks off final weekend with Block Heater providing skating soundtrack at Olympic Plaza

    Singer-songwriter Matthew Swann serenaded a crowd of hundreds of ice skaters Friday night at Olympic Plaza.

    Those that weren’t skating in circles on the ice rink crowded around urban bonfires, where they could listen to Metis artist and storyteller Janis Laboucane Saturday afternoon.

    Chinook Blast, Calgary’s outdoor winter celebration, kicked off its final weekend Friday. Event organizers teamed up with the Calgary Folk Festival’s Block Heater to present live music onstage, with more artists set to perform free shows Saturday, including CBC Radio host Odario, Cheikh Ibra Fam and Le Vent Du Nord.

