Chinook Blast launches with free downtown events all month

February will be filled with all sorts of winter activities, all for free, thanks to volunteers with one of the city's best seasonal festivals.

Chinook Blast is a four-week-long event that features art installations, pop-up performances, a community stage, an art pavilion and much more.

It was supposed to take place in January but the schedule needed to be modified because of COVID-19 concerns.

However, organizers say the extra time made it possible for them to go over all the programs to make sure they are safe for visitors and meet all of the province's health guidelines.

"We have been through a lot over the last couple of years and I'm really excited that we will be able to showcase artists in all different kind of areas whether it is theatre or music or performances and I think it's what we need," said Franca Gualtieri, executive director for Chinook Blast.

"We need to get out of our homes; we need to be able to join together in safe areas and, with Chinook Blast being outside, we are able to provide that safe space."

(YouTube/Chinook Blast)

The lineup for Chinook Blast includes a number of other festival partners including:

GLOW Downtown Winter Light Festival – Feb. 10 to 12 and Feb. 17 to 19;

Block Heater – Feb. 17 to 20; and

Ethnik Festival Online – Feb. 26.

The BIG Winter Classic has been rescheduled to the spring while the High Performance Rodeo has already announced its cancellation for 2022.

Full details about the festival can be found online.