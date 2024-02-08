CALGARY
Calgary

    • Chinook Hospital Foundation fundraiser firing on all cylinders

    The Care from the Heart Radio-thon got underway Thursday to raise funds for the Chinook Regional Hospital Hospital
    The Chinook Hospital Foundation’s annual Care From the Heart Radio-thon is underway.

    It’s one of the foundation’s biggest fundraisers of the year.

    Radio stations from all over the city have come together to help support the foundation.

    The money raised will be used to buy new equipment for Chinook Regional Hospital.

    The Care from the Heart campaign has become one of the foundation’s biggest fundraising efforts.

    “But you know, we couldn’t do it without each and every individual," said Crystal Elliott, Chinook Regional Hospital Foundation CEO. "Every amount matters, right from $5 on up – and it all makes a difference for healthcare right here in our community.”

    The foundation hoped to raise $500,000 before 6 p.m.

    As of 4 p.m., just over $480,000 was raised.

