The Calgary Police Service has reopened Chinook LRT station following an investigation into reports a suspicious package had been spotted on a train.

According to police, the package was reported to police at approximately 3:55 p.m. while the train was in the downtown core. The CTrain continued southbound and police stopped the train at Chinook station. Passengers were evacuated from the train and station.

Calgary Transit had deployed a dozen full-size buses to shuttle passengers between the 39 Avenue and Heritage stations.

The station reopened at approximately 5:10 p.m.

Police have not released the nature of the package in question.

