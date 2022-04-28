Christal convicted in 2019 homicide of Uber driver Karsif Hirani

Kasif Hirani, 30, was found dead near the Springbank Airport on Dec. 29, 2019. Three people have been charged in connection with his death. One of the men, Robert Christal, was convicted of manslaughter Thursday, April 28, 2022. (supplied) Kasif Hirani, 30, was found dead near the Springbank Airport on Dec. 29, 2019. Three people have been charged in connection with his death. One of the men, Robert Christal, was convicted of manslaughter Thursday, April 28, 2022. (supplied)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina