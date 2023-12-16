Christmas at the Nation celebrates Indigenous culture, tradition at 7 Chiefs Sportsplex

If you’re looking for unique items to gift this holiday season, the Seven Chiefs Sportsplex on the Tsuut’ina Nation will not disappoint this weekend.

The third annual Christmas at the Nation boasts over 175 Indigenous and local vendors, showcasing talented beaders, painters, carvers and fashion designers, each of them with unique story to share.

Organizers said shoppers can pick up meaningful items, support businesses and learn more about Indigenous values – all at the same time.

The third annual Christmas at the Nation boasts over 175 Indigenous and local vendors, showcasing talented beaders, painters, carvers and fashion designers, each of them with unique story to share.

“There’s also going to be some cultural presentations happening as well,” said vendor Cieran Starlight. “So this gives an opportunity for Calgarians to come out and get to know about our culture and traditions.”

There’s also drumming and dance performances, ornament making sessions and visits from both Santa and the Grinch.

The three-day market wraps up Sunday.