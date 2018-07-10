CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Chuckwagon driver leaves infield in an ambulance after being thrown from rig
Crews attend to Obrey Motowylo after he was thrown from his chuckwagon during the eighth heat of the Rangeland Derby on Tuesday, July 10, 2018
CTV Calgary Staff
Published Tuesday, July 10, 2018 9:58PM MDT
Chuckwagon driver Obrey Motowylo suffered undisclosed injured during the eighth heat of Tuesday’s nights Rangeland Derby at the Calgary Stampede.
Motowylo, who was in lane four, was thrown from his ride while circling the barrels in the infield.
The 46-year-old from Bluffton, Alberta is driving under the League Projects Ltd. tarp.
