

CTV Calgary Staff





Chuckwagon driver Obrey Motowylo suffered undisclosed injured during the eighth heat of Tuesday’s nights Rangeland Derby at the Calgary Stampede.

Motowylo, who was in lane four, was thrown from his ride while circling the barrels in the infield.

The 46-year-old from Bluffton, Alberta is driving under the League Projects Ltd. tarp.

More details to follow