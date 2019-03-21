The annual chuckwagon tarp auction is generally considered to be a reflection of Alberta’s economy and drivers are hoping support from sponsors will be strong despite the uncertainty in the energy industry.

The 2019 Calgary Stampede Chuckwagon Canvas Auction gets underway at the Boyce Theatre at Stampede Park on Thursday at 5:00 p.m.

Sponsors are invited to bid for an opportunity to advertise on 36 chuckwagons during the ten days of the Rangeland Derby and last year more than $3.2 million was spent.

In 2018, the average winning bid was $90,083 and Kurt Bensmiller’s rig received the top bid of $130,000.

“We’ve been thinking about it since we left here last year about trying to get back up on stage again this year," said Bensmiller. “I’m hoping to get close to the same. I mean, obviously, we’d like a lot more but we’re excited to get back up on stage this year and if we can get around the same that will help the budget again for this year.”

“We love what we do and it’s an addiction,” said chuckwagon driver Jordie Fike. “I’m just looking forward to see how things shake out. I don’t think anybody really knows how it’s going to be again this year. Last year was a good surprise but we’ll just see how it plays out, we’re hoping as drivers, we all do well.”

“I’m just looking forward to the experience, this is what we’ve been driving for, this is what we’ve been striving for so just the opportunity to race against 35 other great drivers in our sport and to see what I can do,” said driver Danny Ringuette.

The rules were revamped a few years ago to allow for bidding partnerships to boost bid totals and it is expected that a number of companies will pool their resources to secure a sponsorship.

Stampede officials said Wednesday that more than 130 bidders have pre-registered for the auction, which is a bit behind last year's pace, but that many bidders register just before the event.

About 80 percent of the proceeds got to the drivers and most of the money is used to maintain their teams.

“That’s what keeps us going. I mean, we can upgrade our equipment and our horses and be able to come back competitive,” said driver Kris Flanagan.

“It’s more than just the ten days of the Calgary Stampede, we run at different shows all summer long and then we have to look after them for 365 days so it’s a big deal for our budget,” said Bensmiller.

