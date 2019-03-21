

CTV Calgary Staff





The annual chuckwagon tarp auction is considered by many to be a barometer of Alberta’s economy and drivers found strong sponsorship on Thursday despite uncertainty in the energy industry.

The 2019 Calgary Stampede Chuckwagon Canvas Auction was held at the Boyce Theatre at Stampede Park and the top bid of $150,000, placed by Graham Construction, went to Troy Dorchester.

Sponsors were invited to bid for an opportunity to advertise on 36 chuckwagons during the ten days of the Rangeland Derby.

The bids on Thursday night totaled $3,288,500 with 15 drivers receiving $100,000 or more. In 2018, the average winning bid was $90,083 and Kurt Bensmiller’s rig received the top bid of $130,000.

The rules were revamped a few years ago to allow for bidding partnerships to boost bid totals and it is expected that a number of companies will pool their resources to secure a sponsorship.

Stampede officials said Wednesday that more than 130 bidders had pre-registered for the auction, which is a bit behind last year's pace, but that many bidders register just before the event. About 80 per cent of the proceeds got to the drivers and most of the money is used to maintain their teams.

“That’s what keeps us going. I mean, we can upgrade our equipment and our horses and be able to come back competitive,” said driver Kris Flanagan.

“It’s more than just the ten days of the Calgary Stampede, we run at different shows all summer long and then we have to look after them for 365 days so it’s a big deal for our budget,” said Bensmiller.

For more information on the 2019 Calgary Stampede Chuckwagon Canvas Auction, click HERE.